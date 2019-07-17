WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Threats against members of Congress are on pace to reach a record high, according to Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund on Tuesday.

“We continue to see the threat assessment cases that we’re opening continue to grow,” Sund said. “For fiscal year 2018, we had approximately 4,894 cases. So far, for this year, we have 2,502 cases. So we’re on par to probably break last year’s.”

According to Roll Call, House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson, sent a letter to the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael C. Stenger, who leads the Capitol Police Board. This letter requested Stenger to hold an emergency meeting to reexamine the board’s approach to security; specifically its procedures in analyzing the risk environment, setting thresholds for enhanced security for certain targeted members and evaluating threat streams with law enforcement partners in member districts.