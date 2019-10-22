END OF THE AMERICAN DREAM:

I know that the headline will sound very strange to a lot of my readers, but this is actually happening. On October 25th at 11:59 PM, thousands of witches will simultaneously conduct a ritual which is meant to “bind” Donald Trump. Unlike a “curse” or a “hex”, a “binding spell” is not meant to cause harm. Rather, the witches hope to prevent President Trump from doing harm to the United States by his actions, and so they actually believe that they are doing something very positive for the country. But a closer examination of this “binding ritual” reveals some very disturbing details. For example, those participating in the ritual are instructed to call on “demons of the infernal realms” for help in binding Trump…

The ritual calls for the use of an unflattering photo of Trump, a tarot card, a stub of an orange candle, a pin, and a feather. Participants then call on the “heavenly hosts, demons of the infernal realms, and spirits of the ancestors” to bind Trump “so that his malignant works may fail utterly.”

So essentially there are going to be thousands of witches all over the globe seeking to interact directly with demon entities as this ritual is conducted on October 25th.

Many people may laugh at such antics, but that is only because they have never had a personal encounter with the powers of darkness. We live in a world where the supernatural is commonplace, and the powers of darkness are very, very real.