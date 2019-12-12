NEW YORK POST:

It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s a penis fish?

Thousands of “pulsing penis fish” have washed ashore on a California beach as seen in jarring photos that are raising eyebrows due to the creature’s phallic shape.

The quirky marine life is officially called fat innkeeper worms (Urechis caupo), and an expert writes for Bay Nature that he believes a recent storm in the Drakes Beach area is the reason so many of them mysteriously appeared on the beach.

Spotted by Ivan Parr on Dec. 6, the biologist from the Western Section of The Wildlife Society explains that the 10-inch fat innkeeper worm typically lives underwater, burrowing in mud or sand, but the storm likely carried them ashore.

“I’ve heard my share of imaginative theories from beachcombers, such as flotsam of a wrecked bratwurst freighter,” he writes.

However, Parr explains that a sausage ship accident is not the cause of this scene.