Thousands of migrants from banned Title 42 countries are still being allowed to cross over into the US despite President Biden’s claims of a strict new border policy — forcing overrun shelters in El Paso, Texas to surge to 130% capacity as the city teeters on the brink of chaos once more.

In January the administration announced citizens of Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua would have to “request to come to the United States in a safe and orderly way” by applying from another country and obtaining entry documents before flying into the US.

President Biden said at the time: “If your application is denied or you attempt to cross into the United States unlawfully, you will not be allowed to enter.”

However, migrants from those countries are still being admitted over the border to claim asylum. In El Paso alone — one of the 71 checkpoints operated by Customs and Border Protection on the southern border — an average of 300 migrants were released into the community daily over the last week, the city’s dashboard shows.

Venezuelan migrants interviewed by The Post this week admitted they had previously been turned away from the border before being let in at a later attempt. One person in a shelter put migrants’ chances at “50-50” of making it through.

