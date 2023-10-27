THOUSANDS of Hamas Supporters Utter Disgusting Chants in Support of Terrorist Organization and TORCH American Flag During Massive Protest in New York City (VIDEO)

Thousands pro-Hamas activists poured onto the streets Thursday afternoon near City Hall in New York City and uttered disgusting chants in support of the Islamist terror organization. Afterwards, they set an American flag ablaze.

As the Daily Mail reported, an astounding 3,000 supporters of terrorism marched from Wall Street to City Hall at roughly 5:30 P.M. Within Our Lifetime, which been advocating for the so called “Palestinian cause” since 2015, organized the vile protest.

The scumbags screamed several disgusting chants in support of Hamas and advocating Israel’s destruction while there. The first two are textbook Hamas cries for wiping the Jewish state off the face of the earth:

From the river to sea Palestine will be free!



We will free Palestine and Palestine will be free!



Israel bombs and USA pays, how many kids did they kill today.

They also slammed Joe Biden and New York City Mayor Eric Adams as well for refusing to side with Hamas, ironically accusing them of supporting genocide.

