NBC NEW YORK:

Alarming new claims of sexual abuse have surfaced against the Boy Scouts of America, accusing thousands of leaders of abuse.

The allegations came to light Monday night and a group of alleged victims were expected to hold a press conference in New York Tuesday to speak out publicly, alleging a pattern of sexual abuse within the scouting organization.

The victims’ attorney, Jeff Anderson, called it a system of denial and cover-ups. He claims the BSA has files of child abusers within their ranks, going back to the 1940s.

“The lives of the survivors and their families have been shattered and destroyed in so many ways,” Anderson said. He says the new allegations accuse more than 7,000 leaders of abuse, with more than 100 in New York.