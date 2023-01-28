Massive protests took place across the country Friday night following the release of the Tyre Nichols bodycam footage.

One demonstrator was spotting hurling a firework at an LAPD cruiser during a huge march in the city.

Meanwhile in New York City a man was photographed standing atop a smashed in police vehicle windshield.

Officers quickly dragging him down and arrested him. At least three have been taken into custody in the Big Apple as part of the protests, according to NBC New York.

Another stood over a cop car with a tattered American flag. Antifa has issued a call to arms for protestors to light up New York City on Friday night.

In Memphis, protesters chanted: ‘Say his name! Tyre Nichols!’ and several dozen protesters blocked a heavily traveled bridge on Interstate 55 that is one of two main spans connecting Arkansas and Tennessee over the Mississippi River.

