Thousands of anti-Israel protesters clash with cops after shutting down traffic and refusing to leave

Anti-Israel protesters and police clashed in Brooklyn after thousands flooded a predominantly Arab and Middle Eastern neighborhood Saturday night.

The protest in Bay Ridge saw thousands of the pro-Palestinian demonstrators chant ‘move, cops, get out the way. We know you’re Israeli-trained’ as they descended on the community, stopping traffic and lighting fires in the process.

Part of the procession, billed online as Flood Brooklyn for Palestine, began to clash with NYPD officers as night fell, video shows – as their numbers swelled to an estimated 5,000 over the course of the day.

The officers were subsequently filmed trying to usher them out of a intersection along Fifth Avenue where they had shut down traffic, during which an unspecified number of pro-Palestinians were arrested and taken into custody.

Several cops were seen punching protesters in the fray, which came after ralliers gathered to demand the US withdraw support for Israel. Armed with Palestinian flags and signs, much of the group refused to comply with cops’ demands.

