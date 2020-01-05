New York Post:

Thousands streamed across the Brooklyn Bridge Sunday in a march to show solidarity with New York’s Jewish community amid a surge of anti-Semitic attacks in and around the city.

Officials said more than 10,000 people joined the rally against recent violent acts, which have included the machete slashing at a rabbi’s house in Monsey and kosher grocery store shooting in Jersey City.

“People in the city [have] taken very seriously what’s happened,” demonstrator Steve Cohen, 56, told The Post. “We can’t tolerate these attacks in our community and attack against our community. When one minority is persecuted every minority is persecuted.”

