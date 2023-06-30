Calling Dylan Mulvaney a man could soon land you in prison if you are a resident in Democrat-controlled Michigan.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Democrat-controlled Michigan House of Representatives passed a so-called “hate speech” bill, known as HB 4474, which introduces criminal penalties for causing someone to ‘feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened,’ with ‘sexual orientation’ and ‘gender identity or expression’ included as protected classes.

Intimidate means a willful course of conduct involving repeated or continuing harassment of another individual that would cause a reasonable individual to feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened, and that actually causes the victim to feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened.

People in violation of this proposed law face five years in prison. A $10,000 fine is also possible.

Yes, individuals could spend years in prison for simply hurting a woke leftist’s feelings or “misgendering” them.

