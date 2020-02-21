NY POST

It’s the Wild West in Penn Station. The vagrant whose alleged threats got a homeless outreach nonprofit to flee the transit hub in fear last weekend was holding court — and spewing hate at cops — there Thursday. Eugene Watts was spotted sipping a brown-bag beer in the station one day after The Post reported that embattled non-profit Bowery Residents Committee up and abandoned its satellite office there because he allegedly threatened to shoot workers. Watts, who claims to be a former boxer, remained defiant on Thursday.

