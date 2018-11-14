NEW YORK POST:



Brooklyn jurors in the El Chapo trial were given an inside look Wednesday into a clandestine tunnel once used to smuggle 1 ton of “nearly pure” cocaine from Mexico to the US.

Federal prosecutors revealed photos of the wrapped coke bricks and secret underpass while their first witness — a former special agents with US Customs — explained how the underground passage linked a home in Agua Prieta, Mexico, with a building in Douglas, Ariz. — about “two blocks” from a US Customs site.

The agent, Carlos Salazar, said he discovered the 40- to 50-foot tube in May 1990 thanks to a tip from an informant who was paid $500. Salazar had also closely tracked a truck seen leaving the Douglas building and eventually led authorities to find 1 ton of cocaine at another location.

Authorities unearthed the opening of the tunnel on the US side by jack-hammering through a concrete floor.

The tube, which was outfitted with lights, was no more than 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 3 to 4 feet wide — enough room for someone the size of 5-feet-6-inch accused kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to stand nearly upright and smugglers to use little push carts to ferry kilos of cocaine between locations. The tunnel also was outfitted with a sump pump to keep water from pooling inside.