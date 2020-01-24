ZEROHEDGE

If you’ve been reading the news about the deadly coronavirus that is sweeping China (and nearly 10 additional countries), you’ve likely heard it being compared to the 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS that killed over 800 people. No problem, right? We survived SARS, so we’ll survive this new outbreak, right? Not quite. One of the virologists who discovered SARS – which also originated from a coronavirus in China – paints a far more grim tale of the latest outbreak compared to what took place in 2003, according to Yahoo News. After the virologist, Guan Yi of the University of Hong Kong’s State Key Laboratory of Emerging Infectious Diseases, visited Wuhan, he says that he didn’t see “nearly enough” being done to fight off the new epidemic. He said that due to the new year, people were out at markets without masks and without any “sense of the epidemic”.

