Trump lawyer Alina Habba delivered a furious statement outside the Miami courthouse where the former president was being processed and fingerprinted after being charged with willful retention of national defense information.

She attacked not only the prosecutors who brought the grand jury indictment – that makes Trump the first U.S. president in history to face a federal indictment – but those who continue to probe his activities in New York and in Fulton County, .

Then she went after a pair of familiar Trump targets, former first lady Hillary Clinton and President Biden.

‘Hilary Clinton, Joe Biden himself, retained possession of classified documents that have not been prosecuted. And none of them came into possession of those documents while they were president,’ she said.

She was referencing Clinton’s retention of classified emails that were on her home server while Secretary of State. A special counsel is investigating and office, although Biden’s team said they have cooperated with authorities and turned over materials when they were discovered.

READ MORE