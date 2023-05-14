A wild brawl broke out at a Democratic endorsing convention in Minnesota on Saturday when dozens of supporters of rival candidates clashed on stage.

The convention for the Minneapolis Democratic Farmer Labor (DFL) Party’s Ward 10 ended with at least one person hospitalized, another needing medical attention at the scene and no endorsement.

‘This is embarrassing,’ shouted convention chair Sam Doten as the ugly scenes escalated. ‘We are shutting this down – this is no longer safe.’

The confrontation erupted as backers of Minneapolis City Council member Aisha Chughtai took to the stage sending supporters of her challenger, Nasri Warsame, into a rage.

