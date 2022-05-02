Trump’s cognitive deficits seem worse. We need to know if he has dementia: Psychologist

USA Today

We see signs that the president’s abilities are declining, but the only way to find out for sure is to give him a full neuropsychological evaluation.

If Donald Trump were your father, you would run, not walk, to a neurologist for an evaluation of his cognitive health. You don’t have to be a doctor to see something is very wrong. “He reminds me of Uncle Bruce in so many ways,” said my aunt, who nursed her brother through Alzheimer’s disease. Joe Scarborough, who has known Trump for years, said in 2017 that Trump’s mental confusion reminded him of his mother, who had Alzheimer’s for 10 years. “It’s getting worse, and not a single person who works for him doesn’t know he has early signs of dementia,” he said of Trump last year on his MSNBC show. To mental health professionals like me, the red flags are waving wildly. In January 2018, over 70 of us wrote a letter to the president’s physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, urging him to administer a cognitive exam during the president’s physical because we had seen a marked deterioration in his verbal functioning, possibly due to cognitive decline.

