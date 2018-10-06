NEW YORK POST:

The streets of New York aren’t paved with gold, but the sewers apparently are.

An employee in the city’s Department of Environmental Protection walked off with an astonishing $539,098 paycheck last year, according to records released by the Empire Center think tank.

Bhavesh Patel, a stationary engineer, clocked 1,992 overtime hours on top of his 2,086 regular hours, the city confirmed Friday.

That means he worked an average of 78 hours a week for 52 weeks, assuming he never called out sick or took a day of vacation.

His pay was also bolstered by back pay from a new contract settled after a 10-year dispute.

“New York’s sewers run 24 hours a day with more than 1 billion gallons of wastewater and these engineers protect public health by ensuring it all flows in the right direction,” said DEP spokesman Ted Timbers, trying to explain the eye-popping figure.

An official said the department’s overtime needs were driven by a staff shortage, which it has worked to address this year.

The official added that the positions require a state operator license and proficiency with high-voltage equipment — “an extraordinarily high skill set.”

Records show overtime was rampant among engineers.