Why is Mayor Eric Adams destroying Midtown? The pulsing heart of the city, the theater, restaurant and tourism district, has not fully recovered from the COVID lockdown yet is already full of homeless hotels with their associated problems.

Now the mayor has announced he’s going to turn yet another ­hotel into a shelter for illegal migrants in the middle of the Theater District.

The Paramount Hotel, a 600-room, Renaissance-style gem opposite the Richard Rodgers Theatre where “Hamilton” has been playing since 2015, is the fifth Midtown hotel converted to an “emergency” shelter in as many months. Earlier this month, tourists were paying $330 a night to stay there and prices hit as high as $1,000 around New Year’s Eve.

The Paramount is around the corner from the $400-a-night Italianate Row Hotel on Eighth Avenue, whose 1,300 rooms were handed over to illegals late last year.

Where are the tourists supposed to stay, the ones who actually spend the money the city needs to pay for all the social services ­Adams likes to splash around?

