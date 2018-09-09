NY POST

To the German commandants at Auschwitz, Lale Sokolov was a compliant Jew easily manipulated to do their dirty work. To recent arrivals, he was a stolid man who would not make eye contact as he tattooed numbers onto their forearms. But to the concentration camp’s incarcerated population, Sokolov was a savior who shared extra rations, altered prisoners’ tattoos to keep them from the gas chamber and helped doomed men pull off daredevil escapes. When, decades later Sokolov looked back at those dark days, he viewed himself differently. “Many survivors saw him as a hero,” Heather Morris, 65, told The Post. “I told that to Lale and he snapped at me. He said, ‘I was no hero. I just did the right thing.’”

READ MORE AT THE NY POST