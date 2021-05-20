CBS New York:

One person died and another was injured when an elevator plunged down at a building under construction in the Bronx.

It happened at around 8:17 a.m. on Wednesday at 20 Bruckner Blvd. in the Mott Haven section of the borough.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, construction workers outside the building were led in prayer Wednesday morning. The shock and heartache was clear in their tear-filled eyes over the tragic death of their supervisor.

The building where it happened, most recognized for the “iHeartRadio” sign on its roof, is currently under construction to be a school. Workers said the supervisor and his right-hand man were in an elevator, along with some equipment, when the elevator plummeted from the fourth floor to ground level.

The supervisor died from the impact. The other worker was critically injured and was rushed to the hospital.

Many on the crew are tight-knit, and like a family. Their pastor, who came to the scene to comfort them, said the loss of a man they looked to is devastating.

“This loss is drastic, dramatic,” said Pastor Oswald Denis. “Flora was next to me, she was crying. And we are [bearing] a heavy burden right now.”

