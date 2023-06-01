An Israeli nudist beach has been ranked among the Naturist Society’s top 20 nudist beaches worldwide.

Leaving your clothes aside and walking naked on the beach is no longer taboo, as it was in the past. The rating, which was published on CNN, was compiled by the Naturist Society. From resorts in South America that prohibit the use of clothing, to the man-made beach strip in Europe, there are many places where you can work on your tan completely naked.

Whether you are looking for a secluded naturist retreat, or just to get to the beach and bare everything without fear, these are the nudist beaches that you should check out. Plus: there is also an Israeli surprise! Would you expect a beach at the Dead Sea to cater to nudists?

At the same time, after a hiatus of several years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Free the Nipple campaign has returned, as part of which bare-chested parades are held in many cities around the world, including New York, Vancouver and Paris. In the meantime, there are many places where you can swim, build sand castles or just hang out on naked beaches.

