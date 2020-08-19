New York Post:

North Koreans upset about dictator Kim Jong Un ordering pet dogs to be confiscated in the capital can still see some of the pooches — in zoos.

The country has put a collection of the canines on display at state-run zoos, amid Kim’s edicts over the years to confiscate pampered pups in Pyongyang because they represent Western “decadence,” a report said.

The kooky leader renewed the call to round up the household pets again in July, a source told the South Korean newspaper Chosen Ilbo.

“Authorities have identified households with pet dogs and are forcing them to give them up or forcefully confiscating them and putting them down,” the source said.

The regime says that keeping dogs as pets is part of a “bourgeois ideology,” the source said.

Some of the confiscated dogs head off to the Korea Central Zoo in Pyongyang and other animal sanctuaries — and dinner tables, the paper said.

Dog meat is a popular food in the country, and a recent food shortage has made it an all the more viable eating option.

The poor pooches’ owners are “cursing Kim Jong Un behind his back,” but there is nothing they can do, the source said.

