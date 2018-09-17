NEW YORK POST:

The California professor wrote in her letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh “physically and sexually assaulted me during high school in the early 1980’s.”

“It is upsetting to discuss sexual assault and its repercussions, yet I felt guilty and compelled as a citizen about the idea of not saying anything,” Christine Blasey Ford wrote in her letter dated July 30, according to the document read to CNN.

She appealed to Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, to protect her identity.

“As a constituent, I expect that you will maintain this as confidential until we have further opportunity to speak,” CNN reported.

The details of the letter correspond to the allegations Ford, a research psychologist at Palo Alto University, made to the Washington Post, which published her story on Sunday.

“Kavanaugh physically pushed me into a bedroom as I was headed for a bathroom up a short stair well from the living room. They locked the door and played loud music precluding any successful attempt to yell for help,” she said in the letter.

“Kavanaugh was on top of me while laughing with REDACTED, who periodically jumped onto Kavanaugh. They both laughed as Kavanaugh tried to disrobe me in their highly inebriated state. With Kavanaugh’s hand over my mouth I feared he may inadvertently kill me.”