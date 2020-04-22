MARKETWATCH.COM

It’s hard to imagine a return to normalcy any time soon, but the time will come, likely well before we have a vaccine for the coronavirus, when the world gets back to flying. But what will that look like? One Italian manufacturer has an idea for a seat design that might make the idea of sitting next to your fellow potentially contagious passenger more palatable. Aviointeriors just released a rendering of its “Janus” seat, which uses a glass partition and a reversed middle seat to mitigate the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

READ MORE AT MARKETWATCH.COM