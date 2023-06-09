Former President Donald Trump vowed to fight the pending indictment over allegedly classified documents in a defiant video message posted to Truth Social on Thursday. He said in full:

Very sadly, we’re a nation that decline. And yet they go after a popular president a president that that got more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far and did much better the second time in the election then the first and they go after him on a boxes hoax, just like the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax and all of the others. It’s just been going on for seven years that they can’t stop because it’s election interference at the highest level. There’s never been anything like what’s happened.



I’m an innocent man. I’m an innocent person. They had the Mueller hoax, the Mueller report, and that came out no collusion after two and a half years. That was set up by Hillary Clinton and Democrats, but this is what they do. This is what they do so well, if they would devote their energies to honesty and integrity, it would be a lot better for our country. They could do a lot better. They could do a lot of great things.



But when you look at what’s happened to our country in the last three years, we were energy independent. We had a strong military that wasn’t woke. We were doing so well. We were respected all over the world. Had the biggest tax cuts in history, biggest regulation cuts in history. And what do you do? You have a president where an election was taken, got more votes than any sitting president in history, by far, never anything even close. And they come after me, because now we’re leading in the polls again, by a lot, against Biden and against the Republicans by a lot, but we’re leaning against Biden by a lot, a tremendous amount. And we went up to a level that they figured the way they’re going to stop us is by using what’s called warfare. That’s what it is. This is warfare for the law. And we can’t let it happen. We can’t let that happen.



Our country is going to hell and they come after Donald Trump, weaponizing the Justice Department, weaponizing the FBI. We can’t let this continue to go on because it’s ripping our country to shreds. We have such big problems, and this shouldn’t be one of them. It’s a hoax. The whole thing is a hoax. Just like Russia, Russia, Russia, just like the fake dossier was a hoax. You saw the Durham report. You saw the Mueller report. It was all a big hoax. You had two impeachments and they lost and we won and we had tremendous support. But that was a hoax and a scam. And now they’re doing it again.

