NEW YORK POST:

A New Jersey judge who is under fire for going easy on an accused teen rapist — who he noted was “from a good family” — refused to talk about the case or defend his decision Wednesday.

“I cannot talk about this. I know very much about it. I know all the stories. I can’t say anything,” a testy Judge James Troiano told The Post outside his Monmouth County home.

Troiano, who arrived at the property with his wife in a black Lexus sedan, also snapped at a photographer for addressing him as “Mr. Troiano,” saying: “I am not Mr. Troiano. I am Judge Troiano.”

The judge — who is retired but has been recalled to fill in vacancies in the family division of Superior Court in Monmouth County — was recently blasted by an appeals court for declining to try a 16-year-old accused of sexual assault as an adult while gushing about the boy’s family and grades.

The boy is accused of sexually assaulting a drunken 16-year-old girl at a party, allegedly filming the incident and then sending the clip to friends, texting: “When your first time having sex was rape.”