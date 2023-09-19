This is the best time of day to workout for weight loss: experts

Don’t weight all day to get your workout in.If you’re hoping to lose weight, the best time to workout is early in the morning, a new study suggests.The study, published in the journal Obesity, found that moderate to vigorous exercise between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. is the most opportune time for losing weight.Researchers at Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire found that the correlation between exercise and weight loss was strongest early in the morning compared to the middle of the day or evening.

“This is exciting new research that is consistent with a common tip for meeting exercise goals — that is, schedule exercise in the morning before emails, phone calls or meetings that might distract you,” Professor Rebecca Krukowski, co-director of the Community-Based Health Equity center at the University of Virginia School of Medicine Department of Public Health Sciences, who was not associated with the research, said in a media release.

