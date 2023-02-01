The State University of New York (SUNY) system has made a racial equity course mandatory for graduation at all of its 64 campuses. One political science professor responded, “This is nuts.” The professor added, “Unfortunately, SUNY responded to the mob.”

The 64-campus SUNY college system is informing incoming freshmen students at all of its colleges that they will be required to complete a “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice” (DEISJ) course in order to earn their degrees.

The new course will “describe the historical and contemporary societal factors that shape the development of individual and group identity involving race, class, and gender,” according to SUNY documents.

It will also “analyze the role that complex networks of social structures and systems play in the creation and perpetuation of the dynamics of power, privilege, oppression, and opportunity,” and “apply the principles of rights, access, equity, and autonomous participation to past, current, or future social justice action.”

Nicholas Giordano, a political science professor at SUNY’s Suffolk Community College, told the New York Post, “This is nuts.”

