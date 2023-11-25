‘This is NOT Ireland’s Future!’: Conor McGregor Denounces Riots, Promises Political Action to ‘Ensure Ireland’s Safety’

UFC champion Conor McGregor is weighing in again on Thursday’s riot following a stabbing attack in Dublin reportedly committed by a man who was given Irish citizenship. But this time, he is directly denouncing the violence and urging his fellow countrymen to use political means to fix the problems they face.The city erupted in violence and property destruction after several Irish citizens were stabbed, attacked, and some even killed by migrants. McGregor instantly became a loud voice attacking the influx of migrants. But on Friday, it appears he realized many seemed to think he was validating the riot. Now, he is being more clear on his intentions.

“I do not condone last nights riots. I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty. I do not condone looting and the damaging of shops,” he wrote in a November 24 X post. “Last nights scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face. I do understand frustrations however, and I do understand a move must be made to ensure the change we need is ushered in. And fast!

“I am in the process of arranging. Believe me I am way more tactical and I have backing. There will be change in Ireland, mark my words. The change needed. In the last month, innocent children stabbed leaving school. Ashling Murphy murdered. Two Sligo men decapitated. This is NOT Ireland’s future! If they do not act soon with their plan of action to ensure Ireland’s safety, I will,” he concluded.

