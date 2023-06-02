President Joe Biden may have laughed off his dramatic fall at the Air Force Academy on Thursday, but for many others it was far from a joke.

Republicans who usually mock the 80-year-old commander-in-chief when he stumbles said the sandbag incident was ‘sad’ and is proof he shouldn’t be in the White House in 2024.

Even Donald Trump said he hoped Biden wasn’t hurt and admitted in a Fox News town hall on that he urged host Sean Hannity not to joke about the president’s condition.

Democrats have also been saying in private for months they are nervous about tripping on the campaign trail, according to Axios reporter Alex Thompson.

The White House and Biden’s former top aides rushed to defend the president and said it was nothing to be nervous about.

As he landed at the White House, he bumped his head on the doorframe of Marine One and then joked to reporters he had been ‘sandbagged’.

But the latest fall has sparked more questions about Biden’s political future.

