‘This is Murder’ — Baby Indi Dies After UK’s Socialised Health System Removed Life Support, Blocked Parents from Seeking Private Care

Britain’s socialised healthcare system was accused of “murder” after a judge ruled Monday in favour of removing life-support from a critically ill baby girl.

Eight-month-old Indi Gregory died in a hospice bed next to her “heartbroken” parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, after a lengthy court battle ultimately came down on the side of doctors who wished to remove the baby girl’s life support.

The young couple were also prevented by the court from seeking the help of private specialists outside of the UK’s socialised healthcare system, preventing them taking their child to Italy to seek life-extending care, and ultimately even from taking their baby home so that she could pass away surrounded by her family.

In a statement, 37-year-old Gregory said: “Indi’s life ended at 1.45 am. Claire and I are angry heartbroken and ashamed.

READ MORE