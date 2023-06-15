A woman who was asked to tip at an airport self-checkout kiosk has gone viral after posting a picture of the request, drawing fury and disbelief.

Reddit user u/seaweed posted a photo of the transaction in the forum r/mildlyinfuriating, revealing in the comments that the incident occurred at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

The post has drawn 109,000 interactions and more than 4,600 comments, with some expressing their skepticism that America’s tipping mania now extends to self-service transactions.

However, others travelers have shared similar photos from the same self-checkout kiosk, which appears to be at a CIBO Express Gourmet Market, confirming that it is real.

Last month, Reuters tech correspondent Anna Tong snapped a photo of the tip screen as she purchased a packaged salad, asking in a tweet: ‘I’m at Newark Airport being asked to tip on a self checkout transaction – how much should I tip?’

