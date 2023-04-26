A convicted felon affiliated with MS-13, a street gang formed by Salvadoran immigrants, murdered and dismembered a Florida Uber eats driver while he was making a delivery last week.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco on Tuesday said the remains of the delivery driver were found in trash bags inside of the MS-13 gang member’s home.

“This is demonic,” Nocco said during a press conference on Tuesday. “What he did was demonic, but at the same time, we couldn’t answer the question ‘Why?’.”

According to reports, the Uber driver, Randall Cooke, 59, was last heard at 6:30 pm on April 19 after he told his wife he was making his last delivery for the evening.

Cooke was reported missing after he stopped responding to his wife’s texts messages.

Uber Eats gave detectives Cooke’s last delivery location which led them to a house on Moog Road.

According to WFLA, 30-year-old Oscar Adrian Solis, a convicted felon affiliated with the MS-13 gang occupied the home where Cooke was last seen on surveillance video.

