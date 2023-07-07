Kamala Harris has once again engaged in a ‘word salad’ – in which she tried to explain the meaning of ‘culture’.

Kamala tried to define the word "culture" today…



And it went about as well as if a 9 year old had to give a book report on a book they didn't read…



This is cringier than most Biden talks. pic.twitter.com/y5ZLq50dVs — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 6, 2023

Harris’s confusing comments came during the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture at the Caesars Superdome Friday, and serves as only the latest instance of the former San Francisco DA becoming tongue-tied during a public appearance.

Aside from falling flat with the New Orleans crowd, the statement sparked renewed criticism into Harris’s history of verbal gaffes.

That scrutiny was largely seen on social media – as Twitter users flocked to their keyboards to lambaste the 58-year-old Oakland native, with several expressing astonishment over her ’empty’ explanation.

That said, it’s not the first time Harris has been mocked for her strange choice of words.

In February, the vice president was relentlessly roasted for a ranting speech at an April pro-abortion rally.

