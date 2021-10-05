Breitbart

Kirsten Powers, a far-left commentator at CNN, joined many of her CNNLOL colleagues in justifying the outright harassment of people they disagree with. Referencing the despicable and unhinged harassment of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) over the weekend, Powers tweeted on Monday:

I’m flabbergasted by people who think a US Senator has been harmed by constituents trying to get her to understand how her actions affect actual lives. If she didn’t want to be confronted in a bathroom she could have stopped and talked to them outside the bathroom. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) October 4, 2021

When challenged on her despicable support for this appalling invasion which equates to opposing civility, Powers remained defiant. “I’m flabbergasted,” Powers tweeted, “by people who think a US Senator has been harmed by constituents trying to get her to understand how her actions affect actual lives. If she didn’t want to be confronted in a bathroom, she could have stopped and talked to them outside the bathroom.” While openly encouraging harassment and incivility, while openly saying it is okay to film a woman in the bathroom if you disagree with them, Powers pretends to be standing up for principle. But like everyone else at CNNLOL, she has no principles. Imagine a female Trump supporter doing the same thing to Stacy Abrams or Nancy Pelosi?

