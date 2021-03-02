Biz Pac Review:

The media is quick to praise President Joe Biden for his so-called “green agenda,” but rarely do they focus on Americans being crushed in the left’s mad rush to do away with fossil fuels.

After all, climate change, formerly global warming, formerly global cooling, is a real crisis, they assure us.

Jason Jernigan, a third-generation oil and gas worker employed to help build the now canceled Keystone XL pipeline, is one of those impacted by Biden’s controversial call.

Appearing Monday on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” the unemployed oil worker said he was hired recently to work on the pipeline and was set to start next month, but that was squashed by Biden’s order and Jernigan was asked if he had a message for the president.

“I’ve been a pipeliner for 21 years. It’s all I know how to do. The recent administration has taken my livelihood from me, expecting me to get a job somewhere else. I’ve got my whole life invested in this,” he responded.

The angst was evident when co-host Bill Hemmer asked Jernigan how he’s going to make a living now.

“I’m 45 years old. This is all I know how to do. I spent my whole life learning this craft and this skill, and it’s not as easy as somebody might think,” Jernigan replied. “Or people might think to just start all over at 45 years old. I mean, I guess I could possibly get a job as a greeter at Walmart. I don’t know.”

Co-host Dana Perino asked the pipeline worker about Biden’s climate czar John Kerry suggesting people like him go make solar panels.

“I haven’t been offered a job in the solar panel industry, and I haven’t been sent an application or a phone number or anything. I don’t know what I have to do to do the work and the groundwork and everything it takes to get there,” he responded.

“And secondly, I mean, I’ve done the research. If I went to work for a solar panel right now, I would be taking a $35-an-hour pay cut and lose my benefits and retirement,” he added.

Stuart asked Jernigan what the next year looks like.

“It doesn’t look good, it really doesn’t,” he said. “We’ve been fighting this for for a long time now, since the Obama administration basically, and it doesn’t look good.

“One thing I have to say is — if we can get out there for the people that doesn’t understand — the cheapest and safest way to transport oil and gas is through the pipeline,” Jernigan said. “And right now, as we speak, it’s being transported through rail cars and that’s why our our energy prices are spiking up right now, because it costs much more money.”

