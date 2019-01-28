CNBC:

Ever wish you could get away from it all?

This four-story, 22-room, 8,000-square-foot castle for sale for $900,000 in the Nevada desert is one solution.

“In a lot of ways, it’s a ‘doomsday prepper’ dream home…extremely self-sustaining, secure and — admittedly — quite odd,” Jake Rasmuson, who is marketing the property, tells CNBC Make It.

“Basically this property is an enormous, privately owned fortress with 16-inch-thick concrete walls and self-sustained energy systems using solar and wind, and with a 4,000-gallon water storage/rain catchment system. It’s located in the middle of the Nevada desert, and the owner has added two enormous, vintage pipe organs which resonate through the halls [when played], only adding to the oddity of it all,” Rasmuson says.