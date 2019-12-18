BREITBART:

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who is leading the partisan impeachment effort against President Trump, warned exactly 21 years ago to date of “an impeachment supported by one of our major political parties and opposed by the other.”

The worst aging quote from any politician in history happened 21 years ago today:



Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler: “There must never be a narrowly voted impeachment or an impeachment supported by one of our major political parties and opposed by the other."pic.twitter.com/2x9JkR3FBB December 18, 2019

Nadler, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) have led the charge on the Democrat impeachment effort against Trump. It has garnered no Republican support thus far, according to the New York Times‘s latest tally, showing zero Republicans supporting the two articles of impeachment at this point.

Nadler, however, warned of the dangers of a partisan impeachment effort exactly 21 years ago during former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, proclaiming that it would “produce decisiveness and bitterness in our politics for years to come.” He even warned that it would cause Americans to question “the very legitimacy of our political institutions” and referred to it as a “partisan coup d’etat”.