America’s priciest home is finally getting its finishing touches. Seven years after he started working on “The One,” a 100,000-square-foot mansion in Bel-Air, movie producer turned developer Nile Niami says he’s just about ready to test the market with his ballyhooed $500 million asking price. Replete with a nightclub, four swimming pools, bowling alley and 360-degree vistas of sun-dappled Southern California, the symbol of America’s latest gilded age has generated a flood of media coverage since the price was announced in 2015.

