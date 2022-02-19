THE 4PM:

Gen Zers’ unprecedented embrace of LGBT identities has driven the percentage of U.S. adults who say they’re transgender or not heterosexual to a record high, according to a new poll.

SO WHAT

The explosion of LGBT activism and culture isn’t your imagination.

WHAT THE CHART SHOWS

The Gallup poll, released Thursday, found that one in five Gen Z adults self-identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or something other than heterosexual — twice the rate as among millennials and four times the rate as among Gen Xers.

Transgender is the second most popular identity with Gen Zers (2.1%), right behind gay (2.5%) and ahead of lesbian (2.0%), per Gallup.

Gen Z women are about three times more likely than men to identify as LGBT.

Overall, 7.1% of Americans over age 18 claim an LGBT identity, up from 3.5% in 2012, Gallup reported.

That number is expected to keep rising: Up to 15% of U.S. adults could identity as LGBT “in the not too distant future” as Gen Zers and millennials achieve demographic dominance, Jeff Jones, the author of the Gallup poll, told Axios.

WHY IT MATTERS

Andrew Sullivan, a gay activist and journalist, wrote in response to last year’s Gallup poll on LGBT identity that the rise of transgenderism “is probably due [partly] to the sheer trendiness of being trans among the young.”

