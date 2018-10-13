NEW YORK POST:

On Tuesday, at 2:38 p.m., a naked Nicolas DeMeyer, 41, flashed one last smile at the security guards at the Carlyle Hotel before jumping from his 33rd floor window.

He leaped eight minutes after he was scheduled to appear before a Manhattan federal judge for stealing $1.2 million worth of rare wines from Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

The Post reported that DeMeyer’s body struck a 17th-floor balcony with such force that half of his body landed on a terrace two floors below. DeMeyer’s suicide was a tragic end to a years-long saga of deception, during which he spent 14-months globe-trotting and evading arrest.

From 2014 to 2016, DeMeyer, while working as a personal assistant for the Solomon family, pilfered more than 500 bottles of rare wine from his boss’ vast collection, including seven precious bottles of Domaine de le Romanée-Conti, which Solomon purchased for $133,650, according to court papers.

DeMeyer sold them to a North Carolina-based wine broker, Ryan Chaland, whom he found online. By November 2016, Solomon had been alerted that his vintage assets were on the market.

Realizing he was going to eventually be caught, DeMeyer met with Solomon and his then-wife, Mary, on Nov. 8 — election night — while the couple dined at Locanda Verde, a source said, and confessed to the crime. He promised to meet Mary at a bank the following day to pay her back a portion of the money.

Instead, an hour and a half later, according to prosecutors, DeMeyer was at JFK Airport, preparing to flee the country. He charged a $5,300 Alitalia ticket to Rome on his American Express card, and embarked on a whirlwind tour with stops in Capri, Casablanca, Marrakesh, Buenos Aires, and Rio de Janeiro. He was finally arrested on Jan. 16, 2018, after landing in Los Angeles. During his bail hearing, DeMeyer said an ex-boyfriend was helping him get a job at an art gallery in California.

He got a jail cell instead.