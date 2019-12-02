WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Joe Biden left some Twitter users queasy after a clip from the campaign trail showed him discussing children playing with his leg hair.

During the campaign speech, Biden, 77, described how children used to play with his blond leg hairs in the swimming pool while telling a story about his time working as a lifeguard.

“By the way, you know, I sit on the stand and it’d get hot. I got a lot of — I got hairy legs that turn blonde in the sun,” Biden said. “And the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and then watch the hair come back up again.”

He concluded his tale by saying, “I love kids jumping on my lap.”

Biden was mocked online for the story.