The number of Californians aged 65 and older who end up in hospital from using pot has jumped 18-fold since 2005 — many of them startled at how much stronger cannabis is nowadays, researchers say.

Emergency room visits by seniors getting high jumped 1,808 percent from 366 in 2005 to 12,167 in 2019, a period in which the state allowed medical cannabis and legalized it for recreational use among adults.

The University of California study echoes DailyMail.com’s own interviews with American seniors, who say the powerful cross-breed cannabis sold nowadays is many times stronger than the ‘Woodstock weed’ they recall from the 1960s.

It also comes as ever more states allow the recreational use of cannabis, even as researchers sound alarm bells about rising numbers of everything from teen pot addicts losing their minds to stoned motorists causing crashes.

An 85-year-old woman relaxing at home smoking a marijuana joint as medicinal cannabis. Growing numbers of seniors turn to pot to tackle arthritis, anxiety and other medical issues

Benjamin Han, lead author of the report and a geriatrician at UC San Diego School of Medicine, said many older pot users ‘assume they aren’t going to have adverse side effects’ from a drug they do not take seriously enough.

‘I do see a lot of older adults who are overly confident, saying they know how to handle it — yet as they have gotten older, their bodies are more sensitive, and the concentrations are very different from what they may have tried when they were younger,’ said Han.

Researchers said cannabis use is rising across the board, but particularly so to manage pain from a range of conditions among older people in California, where it was legalized for medical use in 1996.

But this can lead to ‘unintended consequences’ and put them in hospital, researchers said, citing cases of users experiencing delirium and paranoia, heart palpitations, or simply getting dizzy, falling over and hurting themselves.

Sometimes this is because cannabis reacts with other medications being taken.

