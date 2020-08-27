ABC15 – WPDE:

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Warrants were released in the double murder and attempted murder case in Georgetown County.

A father and his step-daughter were killed in the incident on Aug. 24 following a traffic accident on U.S. 521 near the intersection of Indian Hut Road and Highmarket Street in Georgetown County.

Kenny Johnson, Georgetown County Coroner, identified the victims Tuesday morning as Charles Nicholas Wall, 45, and Laura Ashley Anderson, 21, both of Georgetown.

Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters, III, was charged with two counts of murder, one count on attempted murder and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to warrants, Walters did, with malice aforethought and intent to kill, discharge a handgun at Wall striking him at least twice in the upper torso, killing him. He also fired at Anderson, striking her at least one time in the head, killing her, according to the warrants.

The warrants state he fired at a third person, Paul McConnell, striking him at least one time and then also bludgeoned him with the same firearm about his head and face.

The mother and wife, Kimberly Wall, spoke at the bond hearing about the damage Walters did to her family.

“He has taken two of my best friends three miles from my house. I have other family and I’m just scared for all of us. It has destroyed my life and my family. I don’t want him to get out”

Laura’s father, Adam Anderson, spoke about why he did not want Walters released.

