MIAMI HERALD:

The third locally transmitted case of dengue fever this year has been confirmed in Miami-Dade County, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday.

The first case of the mosquito-borne ailment was confirmed in March. The second came earlier this month.

The three cases don’t seem to be related, the health department said in a statement. The department issued a mosquito-borne illness alert Friday after a resident of the county was diagnosed with the virus, which is spread through bites from infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. The Aedes also spread chikungunya and Zika virus.

Five cases of dengue fever among international travelers have been reported so far this year in Florida. Thirty-one travel-associated cases of Zika fever have been reported this year, but zero local cases, according to health department data.