WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

A third instance of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dressed in blackface emerged early on Thursday morning in the form of a video leak verified by Trudeau’s Liberal Party.

The video, published by Global News shows Trudeau dressed head to toe in dark makeup, marking the third such instance of Trudeau in racially-inspired makeup in 12 hours.

Trudeau initially apologized for after being confronted with a photo of himself as a 29-year-old faculty member during West Point Grey Academy’s Arabian Nights-themed gala in 2001. The story was initially broken by Time, who discovered the yearbook photo after being tipped off by Vancouver businessman Michael Adamson, who felt compelled to make the photo public.

Trudeau confirmed the photo was him and apologized for the incident saying, “It was a dumb thing to do. I’m disappointed in myself. I’m pissed off at myself for having done it.” When asked whether there were any other instances in his past in which he dressed in racist makeup, Trudeau confirmed that he had also donned blackface for a talent show. “When I was in high school I dressed up at a talent show and sang ‘Day O’ with makeup on,” Trudeau said. Photographic evidence of that incident quickly followed and Trudeau indicated he would be making apologies to many people for his costume choices.

He did not indicate that there was any other instance but early on Thursday video emerged of the PM wearing dark makeup on his face, arms, hands, and legs as well as an Afro wig dancing and sticking his tongue out.