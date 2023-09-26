THIRD Democratic senator calls on Bob Menendez to resign over bribery indictment – and his claim he stashed $480,000 in cash at home so it wouldn’t be ‘confiscated by Cuba’

A third Democratic Senator has demanded New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez resign following his indictment on federal bribery charges last week – as legal experts warned he should be ‘very concerned’ about the ‘monster’ case against him.

Vermont Sen. Peter Welch became the third Democratic senator in a matter of days to call for Menendez to step down – hot on the heels of near-identical statements from Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Ohio’s Sherrod Brown.

All three slammed the politician, who has enjoyed his seat in the Garden State for some 17 years, as an embarrassment, months after $48,000 in cash and gold bars worth $100,000 were found during a court-authorized search of his and his wife’s home in June 2022.

Calls for him to step down ramped up after Menendez’s press conference on Monday where he refused to resign and claimed stacks of cash found in his home were for ’emergencies’ because ‘of the history of my family facing confiscation in Cuba.’

‘For 30 years, I have withdrawn thousands of dollars in cash from my personal savings account, which I have kept for emergencies, and because of the history of my family facing confiscation in Cuba,’ the defiant 69-year-old said in Union City, New Jersey.

‘Now this may seem old-fashioned, but these were monies drawn from my personal savings account based on the income that I have lawfully derived over those 30 years.’

