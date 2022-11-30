A Russian billionaire has become the third top cryptocurrency trader to die suddenly in recent weeks.

Vyacheslav Taran, 53, the co-founder of trading and investing platform Libertex, died after his helicopter mysteriously crashed in a resort town near Monaco.

The vehicle plummeted on November 25 afternoon, killing Mr Taran, who had lived in Monaco for a decade, as well as a veteran pilot.

Libertex said in a statement: ‘It is with great sadness that Libertex Group confirms the death of its co-founder and Chairman of Board of Directors, Vyacheslav Taran, after a helicopter crash that took place en route to Monaco on Friday, 25 November 2022.

‘The Board of Directors of Libertex Group and company employees extend their most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Taran family.’

He is the latest in a growing list of powerful people in Vladimir Putin’s Russia to abruptly die.

READ MORE