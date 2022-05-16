KOMANDO:

Gas prices are incredibly volatile during world events. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted the supply chain, and millions of barrels of Russian oil were pulled off the market.

Last year’s cyberattack on the East Coast fuel pipeline led to gas shortages, hoarding and wildly fluctuating prices. There are ways to find cheap gas in your area that can help offset the rising costs.

Gasoline isn’t the only commodity we need to worry about. Rising food prices will get worse, as reported by the USDA. Read on for an idea of what to expect and a neat way to save.

Not a good time to be a foodie

According to the USDA’s 2022 Food Price Outlook, a Consumer Price Index for food that measures inflation, food prices in March 2022 were 8.8% higher than in March 2021.

Food price inflation is different for food purchased to eat away from home versus at home:

The food-away-from-home (restaurant orders) CPI increased 0.3% in March 2022 and was 6.9% higher than in March 2021.

The food-at-home (grocery store or supermarket food purchases) CPI increased 1.5% from February 2022 to March 2022 and was 10% higher than in March 2021.

READ MORE