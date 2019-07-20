Business Insider:

The chaplain of the House of Representatives prayed to remove “darker spirits” from the chamber on Thursday after a contentious week in Washington.

Rev. Patrick Conroy, a Jesuit priest, used the House’s opening prayer to “cast out the spirit of petty divisiveness.”

There have been several controversial votes, partisan squabbling, and Democratic Caucus infighting over the week, which has tempers flaring throughout the Capitol.

It has been quite the week in Congress, with lawmakers battling over a forced impeachment resolution against President Donald Trump, partisan squabbling, and rampant infighting within the House Democratic Caucus.

Things have become so vexed in the Capitol that Rev. Patrick Conroy, the House of Representatives’ official chaplain and a Jesuit priest, prayed to “cast out all spirits of darkness” on the House floor Thursday morning during his opening prayer.